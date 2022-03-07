US announce more troops for Lithuania

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the transfer of further troops to the Baltic states, speaking after a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Vilnius on Monday.



A further 400 US troops are due to arrive in Lithuania in the coming days.



The US transferred around 7,000 further troops to Europe after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A part of this contingent will now be stationed in the Baltic EU and NATO member country.



Blinken also gave Lithuania and the two other Baltic states of Latvia and Estonia assurances of US solidarity. "The United States' commitment to Article 5 - an attack on one is an attack on all - that commitment is sacrosanct," Blinken said.



The US has been moving troops to the eastern border of NATO on a rotational basis for field training exercises since 2014.



Reports suggest that there are currently around 500 US soldiers stationed in Lithuania.



German troops are also stationed in the country: The German Bundeswehr leads a NATO battlegroup at a base in Rukla, which has recently received reinforcements.



All three Baltic states share a border with Russia, with Lithuania and Latvia also bordering Belarus.



Lithuanian President Gintanas Nauseda bemoaned the "worsening security situation in the Baltic region" and said, "Russia's reckless aggression against Ukraine once again proves that it is a long-term threat to the European security, the security of the entire alliance."



Nauseda and Landsbergis called for a further strengthening of the eastern flank of NATO. Both also emphasized that Ukraine must be supported with everything it needed for its own defence.



In the words of Landsbergis: "We cannot afford for Ukrainian cities to become another Srebrenica, Grozny or Aleppo. Providing assistance to Ukraine has to continue."



