Ukraine’s president calls on Russians to ‘not stay silent’ on war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Russians on Sunday not to remain silent over the war against his country.

In a video message, Zelenskyy said Ukrainians have won their future and are now fighting only for the present, while also appealing to the Russian people to protest against the Kremlin.

"At the moment, citizens of the Russian Federation are making exactly the same choice," he said. "In these days and in these hours. Between life and slavery.

"This is the period when it is still possible to defeat evil without incurring irreversible losses," he added.

Stressing that the people of Russia should not miss this opportunity, Zelenskyy emphasized that the Ukrainian people want peace.

"This is a struggle not only for Ukraine, but also for your country," he addressed Russians. "If you stay silent now, then in the future, only your poverty will speak on your behalf. Don't stay silent."

Recalling a phone call he had with US President Joe Biden on Saturday, Zelenskyy thanked Biden for "his determination."

"This means new sanctions against aggression," he said.

He also noted that he had spoken with members of the US Congress.

"At the meeting, there were more than 200 representatives from both sides. They were sincere and so interested in helping us.

"It was those conversations that boosted our confidence," he said.

Announcing that Russian forces are preparing to attack Odessa, one of the largest cities in Ukraine, Zelenskyy noted that Russians used to frequently visit the city.

"Russians have always come to Odessa, always felt in Odessa only warmth, only sincerity. And now what? Bombs against Odessa, artillery against Odessa, missiles against Odessa," he said, adding this would constitute a war crime.

At least 351 civilians in Ukraine have been killed, including 22 children and 41 women, and 707 others injured since Russia launched a war against the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the latest data by the UN Refugee Agency shows.

The Russian attacks have been met with an outcry from the international community, with the European Union, UK and US implementing a range of economic sanctions against Moscow.