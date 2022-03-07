Ukraine says 133 civilians have died in fighting in Kharkiv

Authorities in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv say that 133 civilians have been killed, including five children, since the Russian invasion began.



In addition, 76 members of the Ukrainian armed forces have also died in fighting in and around the city, the UNIAN news agency reported on Monday, citing the Kharkiv Oblast National Police. Another 443 people were injured, including 319 civilians, it said.



Independent figures from the war zone were not available.



Kharkiv has been subjected to heavy attacks by Russian troops for days. Hundreds of buildings have been hit and damaged in fighting, including the city's television tower, according to the Strana.news website.



