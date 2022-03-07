UK pledges further 175 million pounds to Ukraine, to target new sanctions soon

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday his government was pledging another 175 million pounds ($230.28 million) in aid for Ukraine to help it deal with a growing humanitarian crisis.

The extra funding brings British support for Ukraine to about 400 million pounds, he said.

"I am announcing a further 175 million pounds of UK aid to Ukraine, $100 million of which will be provided directly to the Ukrainian government," Johnson said at a press conference.

Britain also will be able to sanction hundreds of individuals on March 15 if emergency legislation is passed as scheduled, foreign minister Liz Truss seperately said on Monday.

"If parliament passes the legislation by Monday the 14th of March we will be able to sanction the hundreds of individuals by next Tuesday, the 15th of March," she said.