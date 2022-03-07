Turkey’s foreign minister discusses Russia-Ukraine war with 2 counterparts

Turkey's foreign minister spoke separately by phone with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts about the ongoing war between their two countries, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held discussions with Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, according to a statement by the ministry.

Çavuşoğlu spoke with Lavrov about ending the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

They also discussed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In his call with Kuleba, Çavuşoğlu spoke about the latest war-related developments in Ukraine.

At least 364 civilians have been killed and 759 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war in the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the latest data from the UN Refugee Agency shows.

The Russian attacks have been met by with an outcry from the international community, with the European Union, UK and US imposing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.