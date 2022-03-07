Third round of conflict talks ends, yields some progress

The delegations of Russia and Ukraine have concluded the third round of the conflict talks, Russian embassy in Minsk said.

Ukrainian negotiator stated that the talks with Russia led to small positive developments regarding the humanitarian corridors across several cities.

"We have achieved some small positive results concerning the logistics of humanitarian corridors," Kyiv's presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted after the talks ended in Belarus.

Mykhailo Podolyak also added that the talks did not give any kind of agreement that will significantly improve the given situation.

He said "intensive" consultations had continued on the main issues of securing a ceasefire in fighting in Ukraine.

Russian negotiator Medinsky, on the other hand, said after the negotiations that it is too early to speak of anything positive.

"Our expectations from negotiations were not fulfilled. We hope that next time we will be able to take a more significant step forward."

He added that they hope that the next attempts to set up humanitarian corridors will be undertaken shortly.

Another Russian delegate, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the parliament's foreign affairs committee, said: "We hope the talks will be swiftly continued."

"But we won't comfort ourselves with illusion that the finished result will be reached at the next step."