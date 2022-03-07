RUSSIAS LAVROV SAYS IRAN DEAL CANNOT DISCRIMINATE

The revival of the Iranian nuclear deal must allow participants unhindered cooperation in all areas without discrimination, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday.

"It was underscored that the revival of the JCPOA must provide for all participants to have equal rights in relation to the unhindered development of cooperation in all areas without any discrimination," the Russian foreign ministry said, using the acronym for the 2015 agreement.

The two ministers also discussed Syria and Ukraine, it said.