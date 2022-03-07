Russia recruiting pro-Assad fighters from Syria for urban combat in Ukraine - Wall Street Journal

Russia is recruiting fighters from Syria with experience in urban combat to use in Ukraine , the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Moscow is seeking new methods in line with the course of the war in Ukraine , the newspaper said, citing US officials.

Four US officials told the Journal that Russia gathered these people from Syria in considering the possibility of urban combat, especially in the capital Kyiv, and offered them contracts for a certain salary for a limited time.

The officials added that details such as how many Syrian fighters have been gathered so far through this process or when they will be sent to Ukraine are not yet clear.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also recently announced that more than 16,000 foreign fighters from various countries had signed up to fight for Ukraine.

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met with outrage from the international community, with the European Union, UK and US among others imposing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 364 civilians have been killed and 759 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war against the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency