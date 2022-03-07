OSCE says it has evacuated its international staff from Ukraine

 Contact Us
Published March 07,2022
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has finished evacuating its international staff from Ukraine, its Secretary General Helga Schmid told a meeting of its 57 participating states on Monday.

"Since we met on Thursday, I am pleased to report that the remaining teams of international mission members have now moved to safety," Schmid said in the text of a speech.

"This means that the almost 500 international mission members present in Ukraine at the outset of the Russian military operation have now been evacuated."