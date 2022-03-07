New Zealand bringing new law to impose tough sanctions against Russia

New Zealand on Monday announced to extend its sanctions against Russia through new legislation and impose a travel ban on top Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin.

A joint statement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the country bringing its first such legislation in the parliament this week that will empower the government to target Russia with new sanctions.

"The Russia Sanctions Bill will pass under urgency this week, to provide further, extensive sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine," said Ardern.

Under the new plan, New Zealand will freeze the assets of Russian officials and prevent people and companies to shift their money and assets from other countries that already imposed sanctions on Russia.

"A bill of this nature has never been brought before our parliament, but with Russia vetoing UN sanctions we must act ourselves to support Ukraine and our partners in opposition to this invasion," Ardern noted.

The government also released a new list, imposed a travel ban on President Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, along with 98 other senior officials and individuals.

After Moscow launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, New Zealand the following day banned the export of goods to Russian military and security forces, and suspended bilateral Foreign Ministry consultations until further notice.

"When we first responded to Russia's invasion by issuing targeted travel bans, prohibiting exports to the military, and suspending bilateral Foreign Ministry consultations, we said no options were off the table," said Ardern.

"Today we take the next step in our response, to increase sanctions, in line with the actions of our partners."

She added that the new legislation is specific to the Russian attacks on Ukraine and will allow her government to impose new sanctions.

Also, Foreign Minister Mahuta called on Moscow to do what is right and immediately cease military operations in Ukraine and permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic loss of innocent lives.

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met with outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US, among others, imposing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 364 civilians have been killed and 759 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched the war against the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.