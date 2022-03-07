Italy reports 22,083 coronavirus cases on Monday, 130 deaths

Italy reported 22,083 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 35,057 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 130 from 105.

Italy has registered 156,017 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.05 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,989 on Monday, up from 8,828 a day earlier.

There were 35 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 37 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 610 from a previous 603.

Some 188,274 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 296,246, the health ministry said.