Germany prepares to handle medical emergencies from Ukraine war

German leaders on Monday said the country was preparing to receive the many thousands of people, including those badly wounded, from the conflict in Ukraine .



Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Germany would play "a central role in providing medical care to citizens from Ukraine."



"Ukraine's health system is partly on the verge of collapse - we are preparing for that," Lauterbach said in Berlin on Monday.



"We are preparing for severely injured people who need intensive medical treatment, Ukrainian patients who have to be transferred because the hospitals have been bombed, refugees who come to us with serious illnesses, dialysis patients, for example, cancer patients, people who need urgent help."



Larger transports of injured, wounded and sick people who can no longer be treated locally are planned. "At the moment, the cities from which such transfers would be necessary are very difficult to reach by air and such transports would be very dangerous," he said.



Transports are being prepared for when humanitarian corridors can be set up and for when ceasefires are agreed. The Foreign Office would coordinate this and the Red Cross would organize it on the ground, Lauterbach said.



