 Contact Us
News World France: Still room for further sanctions against Russia

France: Still room for further sanctions against Russia

"Yes there are margins for manoeuvre. All options are on the table," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM television and RMC Radio.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 07,2022
Subscribe
FRANCE: STILL ROOM FOR FURTHER SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

France and Europe still have margin for manoeuvre to implement further sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

"Yes there are margins for manoeuvre. All options are on the table," Le Maire told BFM television and RMC Radio.

The 27-nation European Union bloc has imposed three packages of sanctions on Moscow over its aggression on Ukraine, including freezing Russian central bank assets and disconnecting seven Russian banks from the SWIFT financial-messaging system.