European Council president says war has awakened Europe

Russia's war on Ukraine has awakened Europe, European Council President Charles Michel said Sunday while calling for greater investment in the region's defense industry.

The war in Ukraine has made it clear what Europe's dependencies are, Michel told the German newspaper Zeit.

Highlighting that although the European Union is not at war with Russia, he said Ukraine is a close partner and friend of the EU.

That is why the bloc is helping Ukraine in many ways, he said.

Nevertheless, the EU will continue trying to keep communication channels with Russia open, added Michel.

Touching on the EU's provision of €450 million ($491.5 million) of arms supplies for Ukraine, he stressed that they stand with Ukraine against Russia's attacks.

Michel also noted that the bloc has to spend more for Europe's defense as its security and peace are under threat.

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met with outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK and US among others implementing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 364 civilians have been killed, including 38 children and 42 women, and 759 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war against the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.