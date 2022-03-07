EU executive to examine Ukraine membership bid after Zelensky appeal

The European Commission is to examine the EU membership applications of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova amid fears of Russian aggression after its invasion of Ukraine.



EU diplomats asked the EU executive to offer an opinion on each of the applications, the French presidency of the European Council said on Twitter on Monday. France is the current chair of the body that represents the 27 EU member states.



The consultation comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union to expedite Kiev's membership bid in light of the Russian invasion of his country.



"Prove that you are with us," Zelensky told a special sitting of the European Parliament convened last week to debate the Russian invasion. Georgia and Moldova's applications followed on Thursday.



Zelensky hopes that EU funding would facilitate Ukrainian independence from Russia, but EU member states are sceptical of Ukraine's push for fast-track candidacy status.



Entry to the EU tends to be a lengthy and politically fraught process, during which countries have to align with EU rules and values. EU member states have the final say on entry applications.



The EU's formal membership candidates are Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro and Turkey. However, entry talks have stalled or dragged on for years.



Being granted candidate status can provide a country with tangible benefits, for example by making it more attractive for investment, easing trade flows and providing greater stability, according to the EU.



