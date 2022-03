EU chief Charles Michel on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call to end his invasion of Ukraine and allow safe passage for civilians.

"I have called on President (Putin) to immediately stop hostilities and ensure humanitarian safe passage and access to assistance," Michel said on Twitter.

"Stressed need to ensure safety and security of nuclear facilities amidst hostilities in Ukraine. Agreed to maintain further contacts."