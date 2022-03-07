9 KILLED IN RUSSIAN STRIKE ON UKRAINES VINNYTSIA AIRPORT

At least nine people, including five civilians, were killed in central Ukraine when Russian missiles struck Vinnytsia airport , according to Ukrainian officials on Monday.

The country's emergency service said six people had been rescued from the rubble in the early morning as efforts continue to rescue one remaining person.

This came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Vinnytsia airport had been "completely destroyed" in the "brutal and cynical" Russian missile strike.

"I've just heard the report on the missile strike at Vinnytsia, eight missiles. Against our city, against our peaceful Vinnytsia, which has never posed a threat to Russia in any way," he said.

At least 364 civilians, including 38 children and 42 women, have been killed, and 759 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war in the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

Earlier, Russia had announced a "temporary" cease-fire in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) to ensure evacuations of civilians.