Zelensky urges compatriots to drive Russian troops out of the country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on his compatriots to drive Russian troops out of the country.



"We have to go outside! We have to fight! Whenever there is an opportunity," Zelensky said in a video message. Ukrainians should go outside, as in Kherson, Berdiansk or Melitopol, "and drive this evil out of our cities."



There have been reports in recent days that, in the Ukrainian towns mentioned by Zelensky, ordinary, unarmed people opposed Russian units and the occupation was only temporary. It was also important to prevent the establishment of new "people's republics" such as the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, he said.



Zelensky addressed both regions saying that if the Russians "have not erased you memory through propaganda, if your eyes are not closed in fear - fight, for your rights, you freedom, for Ukraine."

