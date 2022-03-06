Ukraine official hopeful of humanitarian corridor out of Kharkiv

The head of the Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia is hopeful that a humanitarian corridor out of the eastern city of Kharkiv may be opened on Sunday.



"God willing" there will be a corridor on Sunday, negotiator David Arachamija wrote on Facebook in response to a woman's comment that he should listen and agree to a ceasefire with Russia.



She was from Kharkiv and said she had experienced "10 days of hell."



Representatives of Ukraine and Russia last met in western Belarus on Thursday and agreed to have humanitarian corridors in place during their second round of talks.



In Luhansk meanwhile separatists in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) said the Ukrainian army shelled four settlements there eight times within 24 hours.



This was reported by the Russian agency TASS, citing representatives of the LNR late Saturday. At least two civilians were injured in the shelling and 23 houses, a gas line and a high-voltage line were damaged.



The information could not be independently verified.



