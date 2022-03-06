Turkish president Erdoğan holds phone call with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Sunday and discussed the war in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging restraint for all sides. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions aiming to isolate Moscow, it also closed the Bosporus and Dardanelles under a 1936 pact, allowing it to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing the Turkish Straits.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia's invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

Ankara has said it wants to bring together Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers for talks at a diplomacy forum next week in southern Turkey. Both Ukraine and Russia have voiced openness to such talks.

Erdoğan, who has often called Putin a friend, last spoke to him on Feb. 23, a day before Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.