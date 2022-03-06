Russia warns countries offering airfields to Ukraine would be entering conflict

Any country offering its air fields to Ukraine for attacks on Russia may be considered as having entered the conflict, a Russia defence ministry spokesman was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"The use of the airfield networks of these countries to base Ukrainian military aircraft and their subsequent use against the Russian armed forces may be regarded as the involvement of these states in an armed conflict," Interfax news agency quoted spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

Konashenkov also confirmed that the Vinnytsia airfield of the Ukrainian Air Force was destroyed by high-precision long-range weapons.

He added that three more Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets and three unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down on Sunday.

"In total, yesterday and incomplete today, the Ukrainian Air Force lost 11 combat aircraft and two helicopters. Almost all combat-ready aviation of the Kyiv regime has been destroyed," he said.

The spokesman said defense enterprises, and military equipment maintenance and arms production facilities will be hit by high-precision weapons.

"In order to avoid a threat to the lives of employees of enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry, we warn in advance about planned strikes on such objects.

"We call on the staff of the Ukrainian defense industry plants not to be led by the Kyiv regime of nationalists and to leave the territories of their enterprises," he said.

Russia has launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, which has been met by an outcry from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US implementing a range of economic sanctions against Moscow.

At least 364 civilians, including 38 children and 42 women, have been killed, and 759 others injured in Ukraine so far, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the latest data by the UN refugee agency showed.

MILITARY BIOLOGICAL PROGRAM IN UKRAINE

Konashenkov also said the Russian armed forces found evidence of a military biological program which was being implemented in Ukraine and funded by the US Department of Defense.

"We have received documentation from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories ordering the emergency destruction of especially dangerous pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera, and other deadly diseases on Feb. 24," the spokesman said.

Currently, the documents are being analyzed by Russian specialists of the radiation, chemical, and biological protection troops, he added.

"It is obvious that the beginning of a special military operation raised serious concerns in the Pentagon about the disclosure of conducting secret biological experiments on the territory of Ukraine.

"The documents received confirmation that the development of biological weapon components was carried out in Ukrainian biological laboratories, in the immediate vicinity of the territory of Russia," Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, the Ukrainian Health Ministry ordered all biolaboratories an emergency liquidation of stored stocks of dangerous pathogens "to hide a violation by the US of Article 1 of the UN Convention on the Prohibition of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons.

Part of the documents has been already published by the Russian Defense Ministry.

RUSSIAN WAR ON UKRAINE

Konashenkov said the military offensive has been continuing successfully, with 11 more settlements falling under the control of the forces of Ukraine's rebel regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

On Saturday night, 61 objects of the Ukrainian military infrastructure were hit in a mass strike, including 22 units of weapons and military equipment in an underground shelter, a brigade control point, nine ammunition warehouses and logistics facilities, and three radar posts, he added.

The spokesman also said the Starokonstantinov airfield in western Ukraine was hit with high-precision long-range weapons on Sunday morning.

So far, Russia has hit over 2,200 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, including 76 control and communication centers, 111 air defense systems, and 71 radar stations.

Also, 93 Ukrainian aircraft, 778 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, and 77 multiple rocket launchers were destroyed, Konashenkov said.