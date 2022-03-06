North Korea says it ran another test for satellite development

North Korea on Sunday said that a missile launch a day earlier was part of the development of a "reconnaissance satellite," state new agency KCNA reported.



"The DPRK National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) and the Academy of Defence Science conducted another important test on Saturday under the plan of developing a reconnaissance satellite," KCNA reported.



The test helped the two bodies confirm "the reliability of data transmission and reception system of the satellite, its control command system and various ground-based control systems," according to the agency.



Reconnaissance satellites are primarily used for military purposes. North Korea did not provide any details about the projectile used.



UN resolutions prohibit North Korea, a self-declared nuclear power, from testing ballistic missiles, some of which can carry a nuclear warhead.



Pyongyang has been ratcheting up tensions with a series of missile launches since the start of this year.



Saturday's was the ninth such launch since January. North Korea recently tested a medium-range ballistic missile.



The country had previously tested short-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and, according to its own statements, hypersonic missiles that can fly at more than five times the speed of sound.



North Korea is believed to also be working on missiles that would be able to reach the US mainland.



Pyongyang's series of tests come as South Korea is preparing for presidential elections on Wednesday.