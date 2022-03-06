Minister: Germany to take Ukraine refugees regardless of nationality

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has said her country will take in refugees from Ukraine regardless of their nationality.



"We want to save lives. That doesn't depend on the passport," Faeser told the German tabloid Bild am Sonntag in remarks published Sunday.



"The vast majority of those who fled are Ukrainian nationals. People from other countries who already had a permanent right of residence in Ukraine bring this status with them," Faeser explained. "They don't have to go through a complex asylum procedure either."



Faeser called the current European cooperation in helping refugees from the Ukraine crisis "historic."



In an unprecedented move, European Union interior ministers have agreed to adopt emergency measures to grant immediate protection to people fleeing war in Ukraine.



Ukrainians arriving in the EU are initially protected for one year, but this can be extended by a total of two more years.



