Israeli prime minister meets with Scholz following Moscow visit

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin to brief him on his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Bennett and Scholz spoke for an hour and a half, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.



They agreed to remain in close contact. Their main goal remained ending the war in Ukraine "as quickly as possible," Hebestreit added.



Scholz visited Jerusalem only three days ago, while Bennett flew to Berlin straight from his discussions with Putin on Saturday.



Israeli government sources said Bennett spoke with Putin for three hours. The sources said Bennet spoke with US, German and French officials after his Moscow visit, as well as phoning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



