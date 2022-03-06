GERMANYS SCHOLZ TO MEET EUS VON DER LEYEN ON UKRAINE IN BERLIN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to hold talks on European issues and the Ukraine crisis in particular with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Berlin on Sunday.



During their "regular exchange of opinion," current issues of European interest are to be discussed, a government spokesman told dpa.



Their exchange comes ahead of an informal European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday.



Russia's attack on Ukraine will also be on the agenda at Sunday's meeting, which is scheduled to start around midday, the spokesman said. There are no plans for a joint press conference either before or after their talks.



Von der Leyen travelled to Madrid on Saturday for talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, where the Ukraine crisis was among the items on the agenda.



