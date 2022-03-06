Doctors Without Borders rescue 31 migrants from capsized boat

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) picked up some 31 migrants in the central Mediterranean late on Saturday, in a difficult rescue operation in a search and rescue zone off Malta, the organization tweeted on Sunday.



It took the crew of the MSF boat Geo Barents six hours searching, in darkness and amid bad weather conditions, to locate the vessel in distress, which had already capsized when rescuers arrived. The 31 migrants joined 80 people who had been rescued earlier the same day after they were discovered on a rubber dingy in another operation.

