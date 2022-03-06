CIVILIAN SAFE PASSAGE FROM UKRAINES MARIUPOL HALTED: ICRC

Civilian safe passage from Ukraine's besieged eastern port city of Mariupol was "halted" on Sunday for a second consecutive day, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

"Amid devastating scenes of human suffering in Mariupol, a second attempt today to start evacuating an estimated 200,000 people out of the city came to a halt," the ICRC said.

"The failed attempts yesterday and today underscore the absence of a detailed and functioning agreement between the parties to the conflict," it added.