British opposition leader rows back on calls for Johnson to resign

The Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer has all but withdrawn his previous calls for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign as he said the country needs "unity" in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The Labour Party leader said there was still "a basic question of trust" in the government, but that for now the prime minister was "concentrating on the job in hand."



Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Morning programme, Sir Keir said Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to divide the West, and therefore it was very important "we demonstrate unity."



He said: "I do think there's a basic question of trust (in the prime minister) and it does seem a long time ago now we were talking about all of the allegations that prime minister faces.



"Of course, he is still being investigated by the Metropolitan Police. I do think there's an issue of trust."



The Metropolitan Police are investigating 12 alleged breaches of coronavirus restrictions over eight dates where parties or gatherings have been reported across Downing Street and Whitehall.



When asked if he would therefore withdraw his call for Mr Johnson to resign immediately, Starmer said: "Look, at the moment the prime minister is obviously concentrating on the job in hand and we stand united as the United Kingdom on that issue."



Sir Keir said his party supports the government but he wants to see them going "further and faster".



He told ITV News: "Everybody understands why we can't have a no-fly zone, why direct military assistance is not possible. That means sanctions have to be the strongest we have ever seen, the most effective we've ever seen. And in order for sanctions to work, you need to know what property the oligarchs have got here in the United Kingdom.



"At the moment, the government is saying that they will have to register that ownership but they'll have six months to do that. Now, our concern is that in that six months, there's time to sell property and therefore it'll never be registered, never be sanctioned.

