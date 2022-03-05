Ukrainian army: Russia working to encircle Kiev and Kharkiv

Russia is working to encircle the Ukrainian capital Kiev and the eastern city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian armed forces said.



Moscow's offensive continued into its tenth day with aerial support and the use of Russian high-precision weapons, the Ukrainian force said in a report published early Saturday.



Russian troops also continued to try to reach the administrative borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in order to create a land corridor from Russia's annexed Crimea to the separatist areas.



Defence in the capital of Kiev continue to repel the "enemy offensive" and inflict defeats on the attacking troops, according to the report.



Russian troops also continued to identify weaknesses in the defence of the southern port city of Mariupol, it said.



Information on fighting cannot be independently verified.



A third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia is expected in Belarus this weekend.



Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that while the the latest talks had been surprisingly constructive, Ukraine would not meet Russia's tough demands.



He said President Volodymyr Zelensky would "not make any concessions that in one way or another degrade our struggle that is being waged in Ukraine today for its territorial integrity and freedom."



Meanwhile a steady stream of refugees has been arriving in Germany and other EU countries, seeking safety from the war.



According to estimates by the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 1.25 million people had fled by Friday.



German migration researcher Gerald Knaus told the RND editorial network that Europe had to prepare for up to ten million refugees in what he called the biggest refugee catastrophe since the Second World War.





