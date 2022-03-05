Ukraine war: More than 10,000 Russian soldiers killed so far

Ukraine claimed on Saturday that over 10,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and 1,870 units of heavy and light military equipment, including 39 fighter planes and 40 helicopters, have been destroyed since Russia attacked its neighbor on Feb. 24.

If true, the figures would be quite high, as the USSR is said to have lost 15,000 soldiers in the 10-year Afghanistan war. As of today, the war in Ukraine is 10 days old. Logistical failures and reluctant soldiers have reportedly hobbled Russia's war effort.

According to a Ukrainian General Staff statement, 39 aircraft, 40 helicopters, 269 tanks, 945 armored vehicles, 105 artillery systems, 409 vehicles, and 60 fuel tanks were destroyed, and three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were also disabled.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has sparked international outrage, with the EU, US, UK, and other countries imposing tough financial sanctions on Moscow. The West is also supplying Kyiv with weapons and humanitarian aid.

However, Putin said the war will continue until all objectives are achieved.

According to the UN human rights office, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.