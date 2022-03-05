Ukraine army shoots down one more Russian army helicopter

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian army helicopter , the country's Defense Ministry claimed Saturday.

The ministry's Twitter feed showed a helicopter flying over a field being shot down.

The helicopter caught fire after the strike, followed by a large explosion.







"This is how the Russian occupiers are dying. This time in a helicopter! Glory to Ukraine and its defenders! Together to victory!" said the statement on Twitter.

Russia 's war on Ukraine has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, Britain, and the US, among others, implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.







According to UN figures, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the start of the 10-day war.

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.