 Contact Us
News World Russia's Lavrov not optimistic about talks due to Zelensky's angry stance

Russia's Lavrov not optimistic about talks due to Zelensky's angry stance

Reuters WORLD
Published March 05,2022
Subscribe
RUSSIAS LAVROV NOT OPTIMISTIC ABOUT TALKS DUE TO ZELENSKYS ANGRY STANCE

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday the angry statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were not inspiring optimism about the fate of talks to end hostilities in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was open to talks with Lavrov, but only if such negotiations were "meaningful".

Lavrov also said that Russia was checking information that Ukrainian authorities may not be allowing civilians to be evacuated from the city of Mariupol via humanitarian corridors agreed earlier.