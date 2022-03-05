Russia claims seizure of abandoned military base in Ukraine

Russian forces have seized control of a large military base near the Ukrainian city of Kherson, according to the Defence Ministry in Moscow in comments reported by Interfax.



Moscow said the Ukrainian troops had abandoned the base and left behind tanks and armoured vehicles. They also reported finding an armoury full of anti-tank weapons. Kiev provided no confirmation.



Russian forces also reportedly destroyed four SU-27 fighter jets, five radar stations and two Buk M-1 air defence systems, according to military spokesperson Igor Konashenkov.



