Poland: Nearly 800,000 refugees have arrived from Ukraine

About 787,300 people fleeing war in Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring Poland so far, the Polish Border Guard said on Saturday.



On Friday alone, 106,400 people entered Poland, the agency said.



That represents the highest one-day figure since Russia launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine on February 24, Deputy Foreign Minister Pavel Szefernaker said.



Poland's government has set up 30 border reception points, Szefernaker said, while local officials have set up more centres in towns and municipalities across the country. After arriving in Poland, some travel westwards toward countries like Germany.



At the major Medyka-Schehyni border crossing, a stream of refugees were making an orderly entrance again on Saturday, a dpa reporter witnessed.



In addition, a long traffic jam had formed at the border crossing trying to get into Ukraine. Aid initiatives and private individuals from Poland, Lithuania, Germany and other countries were on their way to bring humanitarian aid to the country.



The United Nations said earlier this week that at least 1 million people had fled across the borders. In addition to Poland, they are crossing into Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and Russia.



