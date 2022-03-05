PM DBEIBEH WELCOMES U.S.-EUROPEAN APPROACH TOWARDS LIBYAS ELECTIONS

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has welcomed a US-European statement on holding elections in Libya.

Dbeibeh said the statement by the US, UK, France, Germany and Italy was "in harmony" with his government's plan to hold the vote in Libya next June.

"We have followed the statement of the five states on the situation in Libya, which is in harmony with the UN statement which stresses on the priority of continuing the electoral path," Dbeibeh said on Twitter.

On Friday, a joint statement by the five countries called on "all actors [in Libya] to refrain from actions that could undermine stability in Libya."

The statement urged the Libyan House of Representative (parliament) and High Council of State to fully cooperate with UN efforts and proposal for establishing "a consensual constitutional basis that would lead to national elections as soon as possible."

Early on Friday, UN adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, called on the two assemblies to nominate delegates for "a joint committee dedicated to developing a consensual constitutional basis."

Williams said the committee is expected to convene on March 15 "under the auspices of the UN [...] to work for a two-week period to achieve this goal."

The UN proposal comes amid a deep political rift in Libya where the Tobruk-based parliament on Thursday gave confidence to a new government headed by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha while Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh insists on continuing with his post and duties as Prime Minister.

The Dbeibeh government said it would consider any attempt to storm its headquarters an "attack against the government," vowing to "deal with such moves in accordance with the law."

Dbeibeh came to power based on the outcomes of the Libyan Dialogue Forum that set the term of the transitional executive authority at 18 months, extending until June 24.