LIBYAS HIGH COUNCIL OF STATE WELCOMES UN PROPOSAL FOR CONSTITUTIONAL BASIS

Libya's High Council of State has welcomed a UN proposal to form a committee to draft a consensual constitutional basis to hold the country's elections .

In a statement, the Tripoli-based assembly, which acts as a senate, said the UN proposal was a "clear response" to the council's demands.

"The role of the UN mission in Libya will only focus on supervising the work of the committee without interference," the statement said, without giving any further details.

On Friday, UN adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, called on the Libyan House of Representatives and High Council of State to nominate delegates for "a joint committee dedicated to developing a consensual basis."

Williams said the committee is expected to convene on March 15 "under the auspices of the UN [...] to work for a two-week period to achieve this goal."

The UN proposal comes amid a deep political rift in Libya where the Tobruk-based parliament on Thursday gave confidence to a new government headed by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha while Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh insists on continuing with his post and duties as Prime Minister.

The Dbeibeh government said it would consider any attempt to storm its headquarters as an "attack against the government, and it would deal with such moves in accordance with the law."

Dbeibeh came to power based on the outcomes of the Libyan Dialogue Forum that set the term of the transitional executive authority at 18 months, extending until June 24.



