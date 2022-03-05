Erdoğan to ask Vladimir Putin to 'give a chance' to humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday to discuss the war in Ukraine, spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said on Saturday, adding Turkey was ready to help resolve the crisis.

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties to both. Ankara has called the invasion unacceptable and offered to host peace talks, while calling for a ceasefire.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul on Saturday, Kalın said Erdoğan would reiterate that offer to Putin and ask him to "give a chance" to a humanitarian ceasefire and set up humanitarian corridors needed for civilian evacuations and aid shipments.





"Our president's message is for the war and the attacks to be stopped immediately, for talks to start by coming together at an appropriate basis and give diplomacy a chance," Kalın said.

It was important that Russia had a reliable counterpart to speak to as the West "burned bridges" with it, Kalin said, adding that Ankara would not abandon ties with either Russia or Ukraine.

Turkey welcomes statements from Russia about holding talks over humanitarian corridors and the continuation of discussions with Ukraine, Kalın also said in a statement.

The Turkish leader will also seek talks "at the leaders' level" between Russia and Ukraine that could take place in Turkey, Kalın added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu expressed hope Friday for a meeting with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkey on March 11-13.





Çavuşoğlu's invitation was welcomed by Russia's ambassador at the United Nations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, who described a possible meeting of the two ministers as a "good idea", Turkish media reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed he would attend the forum, Çavuşoğlu said.

"We think that these meetings will have a positive impact. In particular, a meeting at the leaders' level could prevent the war causing greater destruction," Kalın said.

Kalın described Russia's conditions for the conflict's end as "unrealistic" but said "negotiations and diplomacy exist for that" reason.

"We have good relations at the same time with Ukraine and Russia. We can't give up on either."