What you need to know right now about Ukraine-Russia conflict

Russia and Ukraine agreed on the need for humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for fleeing civilians, their first sign of agreement on any issue since the war began eight days ago.

The U.N. human rights chief said tens of millions of lives were at risk in Ukraine, with cities surrounded and under bombardment. The United States and Britain hit more oligarchs with sanctions.

*One million refugees More than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine in just seven days, the United Nations said.



*'According to plan,' Putin says "I want to say that the special military operation is proceeding strictly in line with the timetable. According to plan. All the tasks that have been set are being successfully resolved," he said on television.



*France's Macron tells Putin: 'You are lying to yourself' - French official "There was nothing in what President Putin said that could reassure us" in a phone call he made to French President Macron, said a French presidential adviser. He said Putin reiterated that he was seeking the "de-nazification of Ukraine" and Macron said: "You are lying to yourself."



*Ukraine president says Russia and Ukraine must compromise to end the war. "There are things in which some compromises must be found so that people do not die, but there are things in which there are no compromises," Ukrainian President Zelensky said in a televised interview.

*A battle to prove war crimes Past cases at the International Criminal Court in The Hague suggest that - despite mounting civilian casualties in Ukraine - it will be a long and difficult process to prove violations of international humanitarian law and to prosecute any suspects successfully.



* Banks, IKEA, vodka-maker shun Russia as corporate exits increase French bank Societe Generale said it was working to cut its risks in Russia, fearing a tit-for-tat response by Moscow to Western sanctions, as more companies from vodka maker Diageo to IKEA suspended business in the country.



* Stocks slide as oil surge rattles inflation fears Oil prices soared again as the Ukraine war sparked a run on commodities that raised fears of "stagflation" and stocks on Wall Street and in Europe fell as investors hoped central banks will be prudent as they move to tighten monetary policy.