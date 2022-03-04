News
Ukraine rejects claims Zelensky has fled abroad as fake news
"This is false! The president is in Kiev. He is with his people!" Kiev's State Service for Information Security said on Friday.
Published March 04,2022
Ukraine rejected fresh Russian claims that President Volodymyr Zelensky has fled abroad.
"This is false! The president is in Kiev. He is with his people!" Kiev's State Service for Information Security said on Friday, accusing Moscow of waging an information war and spreading false news in the Ukrainian territories it has seized so far.
The statement came in response to an assertion by Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who said Zelensky had left the country, citing Ukrainian lawmakers, on the Telegram messaging app. "He is now staying in Poland," Volodin said.
The exchange came a day after Ukrainian intelligence services warned that Russia might spread false reports alleging Zelensky had fled.