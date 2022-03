Top diplomats of Ukraine and Russia could meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

"Meeting of Russian, Ukrainian foreign ministers can be arranged at next week's Antalya Diplomacy Forum if conditions allow," Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a statement.

Speaking after a NATO meeting in Brussels, Çavuşoğlu added Turkey and Russia were in contact at the military level to make sure Turkish vessels could safely return from ports in the Black Sea.

"It is strategically and humanitarianly important that Turkey's airspace remains open," he added.