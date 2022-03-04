News
Tens of thousands demonstrate support for Ukraine at Prague rally
Published March 04,2022
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Prague to call for peace and show their opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while smaller rallies were staged in other towns and cities.
Many carried Ukraine's blue and yellow flag as they gathered in the city's central Wenceslas Square on Friday evening.
"If Ukraine falls, all of Europe falls," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message.
Speakers at the event included actors and former dissidents. Catholic priest and Templeton Prize winner Tomas Halik said Zelensky deserved this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Halik also recalled the Warsaw Pact states' invasion of Czechoslovakia in August 1968, saying the Soviet occupation that followed had caused "cultural and moral devastation."