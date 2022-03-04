Scholz hold phone talk with Putin to urge an end to Russian invasion of Ukraine

 Contact Us
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call on Friday to stop all hostilities in Ukraine and allow access for humanitarian aid, his office said. In a one-hour phone call, Scholz "called on the Russian leadership to immediately cease all hostilities and to allow humanitarian access to the embattled areas", a statement read.

Published March 04,2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone and called on Moscow to halt all military actions immediately, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

Scholz also called on Putin to allow access for humanitarian aid in areas where fighting was taking place, while the Russian president announced a third round of Russia-Ukraine talks this weekend, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

During the one-hour conversation, the leaders agreed to hold further talks soon, the spokesperson said.