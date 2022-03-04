Russia blames attack at nuclear power station on Ukrainian saboteurs

Russia's defence ministry on Friday blamed an attack at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Ukrainian saboteurs, calling it a monstrous provocation.

Ukraine has said Russian forces attacked the plant in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire, in an incident that provoked international condemnation of Moscow, a week into its invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian defence ministry spokesman said the nuclear plant was operating normally and the area had been under Russian control since Feb. 28.

"However, last night on the territory adjacent to the power plant, an attempt was made by the Kyiv nationalist regime to carry out a monstrous provocation," spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying.

He said that a Russian national guard patrol was attacked by a Ukrainian sabotage group on territory adjacent to the plant.