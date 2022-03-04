No NATO aircraft should enter Ukrainian airspace, says Stoltenberg

No NATO aircraft should enter Ukrainian airspace so as not to inflame the conflict with Russia further, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in press conference on Friday.



"Allies agree that we should not have NATO planes operating over Ukrainian airspace or NATO troops on Ukrainian territory," Stoltenberg said.



"We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine, because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating, and would cause even more human suffering," he added.



