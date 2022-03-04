Israeli forces injure 23 Palestinians in anti-settlement rallies

At least 23 Palestinians were injured on Friday as Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse rallies in different areas of the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said medical teams treated 23 Palestinians in protests held in Nablus.

In the town of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, the statement said the medical staff treated seven persons injured by rubber bullets.

In the village of Beita, east of the same city, an elderly Palestinian was wounded by rubber bullets during confrontation with the occupying army, and another 15 suffered from tear gas inhalation.

On weekly basis, Palestinians hold demonstrations against illegal Jewish settlements in different parts of the West Bank, especially in Beita, Beit Dajan, and Kafr Qaddoum villages.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.