German Foreign Minister Baerbock: Putin driving Russia to ruin

German Foreign Minister Annalena Bearbock declared her solidarity with the Ukrainian people and said Russian President Vladimir Putin was driving his country to ruin, in comments ahead of diplomatic meetings on Friday.



"We will never abandon the Ukrainian people to their fate," she said just before flying to a meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO, G7, and the EU.



Baerbock said people would be provided for and supplied with urgent humanitarian assistance as well as other material support and that the unprecedented sanctions on Russia would be implemented fully and consistently.



She said the only thing Putin was achieving with his war was incalculable suffering on all sides.



"Just as we recently did in New York, we will continue to show him, economically and politically, that he must expect closed trade and global isolation for Russia if he continues down this route. His war against Ukraine is also bringing ruin upon his own country."



There is no question as to Putin's ultimate objective: the whole of Ukraine, Baerbock said. "For him, it's a perfidious game - for the people in Ukraine its a fight just to stay alive."



