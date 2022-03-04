German chancellor rules out NATO participation in war in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated that NATO will not take part in the war in Ukraine , following Russia's invasion.



"That would bring a dramatic escalation of this difficult situation in Ukraine, that would bring great dangers," Scholz said in comments to broadcaster ZDF.



"That's why it would not be a responsible policy to do that now," Scholz said, underlining that a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia had to be prevented.



"That's why there will be no decisions now that will lead to NATO states becoming militarily involved in this confrontation," he added.

