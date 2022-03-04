GERMAN AGENCY WARNS OF CYBERATTACKS AS RUSSIAS WAR ENTERS NEW REALM

Germany's domestic intelligence agency issued a warning to businesses on Friday, following cyberattacks suspected to have been carried out by Russian intelligence, amid soaring tensions due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.



The agency also called for greater vigilance due to Germany's stance on the war.



"Due to renewed, recent attacks by GHOSTWRITER in March 2022 against persons in Germany, special caution is required," the authority noted in a statement published on its website late on Friday, hours after an information technology industry association issued a similar warning.



"In response to the recent sanctions and military support pledges byGermany, the risk of Russian cyberattacks against German entities, including companies, is also growing," the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution said, referring to Berlin's sanctions and criticism of the attacks on Ukraine.



Acts of sabotage might not only target companies in critical infrastructure such as electricity providers, but could also be aimed at political and military institutions, the warning said, noting that Russian services were able to sabotage these areas in the long term.



Germany's Foreign Ministry warned last year that the German government had reliable sources tracing ghostwriter's activities to Russian state cyberactors and specifically to the Russian military intelligence service GRU.



The German agency's warnings came after digital industry association Bitkom called on companies in Germany to significantly strengthen their defences against potential cyberattacks in light of the war.



"The war in Ukraine is being fought in the digital space as well," the association warned in a statement.



"As the war drags on, this could ... have immediate consequences for Germany and its economy," said Bitkom security expert Sebastian Art.



However, there was no reason to panic, he said. "But with Russia's war of aggression, full attention and the greatest possible vigilance of all companies, organizations and government agencies is also required."



As well as giving clear responsibilities to employees engaged in cybersecurity work, the association also underlined the importance of keeping operating systems and software up to date and installing security updates quickly.



"Secure passwords - ie complex and different for each system - contribute significantly to increasing the level of protection," it said.



If possible, it added, all logins that allow access from external networks should be protected by multi-factor authentication.



The expert recommended that privileges and administration rights also be restricted for individual users and that the complexity of services used should be reduced overall.



"Such hardening of systems is advisable to protect one's own infrastructure and company-sensitive data, despite limiting ease of use and productivity."



In addition, Bitkom urged companies to secure all their data by creating additional backup copies to be stored offline on an external data carrier.

