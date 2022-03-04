G7 to impose further sanctions on Russia if no ceasefire -Japan foreign minister

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Friday they would impose further sanctions on Russia if Moscow does not stop attacking Ukraine, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"We called on Russia to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine, which has even harmed ordinary citizens, and withdraw its forces," Hayashi told reporters.

"We've agreed, as G7, to impose further, severe sanctions if Russia does not stop its assault."

Hayashi participated in the G7 meeting, held in Brussels, via teleconference.