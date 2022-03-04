G7 threatens further sanctions on Russia for invasion of Ukraine

G7 foreign ministers warned on Friday that Russia would face further reprisals for its invasion of Ukraine and said it would crack down on the spreading of fake news by Moscow.

G7 countries would "continue to impose further severe sanctions in response to Russian aggression", the group said in a statement, which they said had been "enabled by the Lukashenko regime in Belarus".

Allies will also counter "Russia's disinformation campaign", which was "putting additional lives at risk", the ministers said.





